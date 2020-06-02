206 East Gay Street - 1

Amenities

From the moment you enter this charming and cozy one-bedroom apartment, you will not want to see another. Located in town this apartment is sure to please and will not last long. Large Open Floor Plan with 10-foot ceilings. Original classic trim work. Tons of closet space and beautiful built-ins. Abundant windows create a bright and naturally lit living space. Relax and unwind on your own deck. Parking at the rear of the building. Separate entrance for added privacy. $1300.00 per month, plus gas and electric. First Month & $1300.00 Security Deposit Available July 1st. Questions | Showing 484.925.1510

Located in vibrant downtown West Chester

Non Student Rental

No Pets & Smoking Permitted

Water,Sewer & Trash Included

Professionally Managed & Maintained

Onsite Parking

Washer and Dryer in unit

Deck

High-efficiency Natural Gas Heat & Central Air Conditioning

Programmable thermostat



Application Process - To apply for this property there is a $50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. Applicants must put two months down to move in (first month and security deposit).

Uptown Venture Group, LLC will review your income(s), credit, rental and employment history and other information in order to verify that you qualify for the property.



Questions | Showings : 484.925.1510