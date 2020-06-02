All apartments in West Chester
206 East Gay Street - 1

206 E Gay St · (484) 925-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 E Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
From the moment you enter this charming and cozy one-bedroom apartment, you will not want to see another. Located in town this apartment is sure to please and will not last long. Large Open Floor Plan with 10-foot ceilings. Original classic trim work. Tons of closet space and beautiful built-ins. Abundant windows create a bright and naturally lit living space. Relax and unwind on your own deck. Parking at the rear of the building. Separate entrance for added privacy. $1300.00 per month, plus gas and electric. First Month & $1300.00 Security Deposit Available July 1st. Questions | Showing 484.925.1510
Located in vibrant downtown West Chester
Non Student Rental
No Pets & Smoking Permitted
Resident Portal
Water,Sewer & Trash Included
Professionally Managed & Maintained
Onsite Parking
Washer and Dryer in unit
Deck
High-efficiency Natural Gas Heat & Central Air Conditioning
Programmable thermostat

Application Process - To apply for this property there is a $50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. Applicants must put two months down to move in (first month and security deposit).
Uptown Venture Group, LLC will review your income(s), credit, rental and employment history and other information in order to verify that you qualify for the property.

Questions | Showings : 484.925.1510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 East Gay Street - 1 have any available units?
206 East Gay Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 East Gay Street - 1 have?
Some of 206 East Gay Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 East Gay Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
206 East Gay Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East Gay Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 206 East Gay Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chester.
Does 206 East Gay Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 206 East Gay Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 206 East Gay Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 East Gay Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East Gay Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 206 East Gay Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 206 East Gay Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 206 East Gay Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East Gay Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 East Gay Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
