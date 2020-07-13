/
pet friendly apartments
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brentwood, PA
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
422 Jacobson Dr
422 Jacobson Drive, Brentwood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
Available 06/01/20 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 Bath in Brentwood.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified
23 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
1 Unit Available
Carrick
2313 Athena St
2313 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 BR / 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has
1 Unit Available
Carrick
152 Parkfield St
152 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1284 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
18 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified
42 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
9 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
13 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified
3 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
13 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Verified
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified
3 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
3 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified
31 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified
10 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
