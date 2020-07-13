/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
167 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carnegie, PA
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
74 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Jamestown Dr Apt C
112 Jamestown Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 BR/ 1 Bath Condo in Scott Township! Located in a quiet community of Jamestown that is Convenient to shops, public transportation and Downtown Pittsburgh.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Carnegie
507 Noblestown Rd
507 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR / 1 Bath in Carnegie Property Highlights : - Hardwood throughout 1st floor - Spacious eat in kitchen - Front porch - Back deck with great views - Basement storage - Closet space in each bedroom Available Now Listed on IkosHQ (RLNE5873680)
Results within 5 miles of Carnegie
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
37 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
14 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
2 Units Available
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1224 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
104 Laclede Street
104 Laclede Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1408 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Elliot
302 Lorenz Ave
302 Lorenz Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Newly remodeled No Cats Allowed (RLNE5928431)
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Maxwell St
227 Maxwell Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookline
169 London Towne Drive
169 Londontowne Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
169 London Towne Drive Available 08/01/20 Brookline - Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Finished Basement and Garage - CITY LIVING WITH SUBURBAN FEEL! This updated, modern townhouse is a hidden gem only 5 minutes to the city! Fresh updates
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
121 Dilworth Street
121 Dilworth Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Spacious Two Bed Available 7/1! Central Air, Dishwasher, Laundry! Dogs Allowed! - Two bedroom/one bathroom row home available on Mt.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
332 Virginia Ave
332 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 4 BR / 1.5 Bath House in Mount Washington. Only a few blocks to the popular Shiloh St. shops, cafes, and restaurants! Walking distance to the famous overlook views of the city.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
141 Labelle St
141 La Belle St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1494 sqft
Available August 2020 Newly renovated home nestled in the Duquesne Heights area. Surrounded by beautiful parks, public transportation and easy access to major highways will make this a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Union Street
151 Union Street, Bridgeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1505 sqft
BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAMcKeesport, PA