pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
219 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Mifflin, PA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2326 Worton Blvd 3
2326 Worton Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Apt - 20 min to Pittsburgh - Property Id: 129210 Recently remodeled with Fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of West Mifflin
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
42 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
13 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Shadyside
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated July 8 at 06:24pm
Contact for Availability
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,027
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 13 at 07:43am
3 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1114 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
