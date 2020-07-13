/
pet friendly apartments
143 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
2341 Southwood Drive
2341 Southwood Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
151 Union Street
151 Union Street, Bridgeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1505 sqft
BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville.
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.
325 Center Street
325 Center Street, Bridgeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
This charming vintage brick home in the heart of Bridgeville features updates throughout. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher, new gas heat and central air.
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Brookline
169 London Towne Drive
169 Londontowne Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
169 London Towne Drive Available 08/01/20 Brookline - Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Finished Basement and Garage - CITY LIVING WITH SUBURBAN FEEL! This updated, modern townhouse is a hidden gem only 5 minutes to the city! Fresh updates
Brookline
751 Gallion Ave
751 Gallion Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain.
