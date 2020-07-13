/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
199 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
14 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
42 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
74 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
13 Units Available
Clairton
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
2 Units Available
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
104 Laclede Street
104 Laclede Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1408 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carrick
2313 Athena St
2313 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 BR / 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
1817 Arlington Ave
1817 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
Check out this 2BR/1 Bath plus bonus floor that can be a third bedroom! This home features hardwood flooring throughout, large rooms, decorative fireplaces, and much more! Property Highlights: - Hardwood flooring throughout - Central AC - Washer
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookline
169 London Towne Drive
169 Londontowne Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
169 London Towne Drive Available 08/01/20 Brookline - Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Finished Basement and Garage - CITY LIVING WITH SUBURBAN FEEL! This updated, modern townhouse is a hidden gem only 5 minutes to the city! Fresh updates
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
121 Dilworth Street
121 Dilworth Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Spacious Two Bed Available 7/1! Central Air, Dishwasher, Laundry! Dogs Allowed! - Two bedroom/one bathroom row home available on Mt.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
52 Mount Oliver St
52 Mount Oliver Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
4 BR / 3 Bath House in the South Side Slopes. Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.
