Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

916 Bellefonte Available 08/01/20 This three-bedroom townhouse is located in the heart of Shadyside. Less than a minute walk to Walnut street where you will find many restaurants/bars, RITE AID, Apple, etc. This unit was completely refurbished in 2019. One integral garage plus two additional parking spots in the driveway. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak floors, central air, washer/dryer, fenced backyard, etc....



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4761634)