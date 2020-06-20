86 Beltzhoover Ave

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious 5BD 1BA House in Mt. Washington Area! - 5 spacious bedrooms

1 full bathroom

Carpet and laminate flooring

Entire house is freshly and beautifully painted

Large kitchen with tons of storage

Dining room with access to fenced back yard

Close to public transportation, shops and restaurants



*All pets welcome

*Sorry, not accepting SECTION 8



*Utilities not included



Our requirements are as follows:



- Security deposit $1100.00

- 1st month's rent $1100.00

- $250 refundable water deposit

- $250 non refundable pet deposit

- Proof of income.

- Renter's Insurance Required

- $25 application fee per person: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.

* The application fee is non-refundable



**To sign a lease, security deposit must be paid and then all other costs paid prior to move-in date.



To View This Home, Please text:

Anna: 412-330-0145



(RLNE3801026)