Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

86 Beltzhoover Ave

86 Beltzhoover Avenue · (412) 242-1400
Location

86 Beltzhoover Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 86 Beltzhoover Ave · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious 5BD 1BA House in Mt. Washington Area! - 5 spacious bedrooms
1 full bathroom
Carpet and laminate flooring
Entire house is freshly and beautifully painted
Large kitchen with tons of storage
Dining room with access to fenced back yard
Close to public transportation, shops and restaurants

*All pets welcome
*Sorry, not accepting SECTION 8

*Utilities not included

Our requirements are as follows:

- Security deposit $1100.00
- 1st month's rent $1100.00
- $250 refundable water deposit
- $250 non refundable pet deposit
- Proof of income.
- Renter's Insurance Required
- $25 application fee per person: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.
* The application fee is non-refundable

**To sign a lease, security deposit must be paid and then all other costs paid prior to move-in date.

To View This Home, Please text:
Anna: 412-330-0145

(RLNE3801026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Beltzhoover Ave have any available units?
86 Beltzhoover Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 86 Beltzhoover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
86 Beltzhoover Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Beltzhoover Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 Beltzhoover Ave is pet friendly.
Does 86 Beltzhoover Ave offer parking?
No, 86 Beltzhoover Ave does not offer parking.
Does 86 Beltzhoover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Beltzhoover Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Beltzhoover Ave have a pool?
No, 86 Beltzhoover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 86 Beltzhoover Ave have accessible units?
No, 86 Beltzhoover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Beltzhoover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Beltzhoover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Beltzhoover Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Beltzhoover Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
