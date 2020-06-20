Amenities

751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th!



This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain. On the main floor you will find a large welcoming kitchen, proper dining room, and living space. 3 bedrooms and bath on 2nd floor. Plenty of storage in the basement. Close to Carnegie Library & restaurants. Just a 15 min drive to Downtown!



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer, central air, forced air gas heat, cable ready, hardwood & carpet floors, fenced in backyard, 2 parking spaces



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed with management approval. 25lb. limit for dogs. $300 Non-refundable deposit per pet. $25.00 a month pet fee per animal.

- $35 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



