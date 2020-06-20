All apartments in Pittsburgh
751 Gallion Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

751 Gallion Ave

751 Gallion Avenue · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Gallion Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Brookline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 751 Gallion Ave · Avail. Aug 5

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th!

Description:

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain. On the main floor you will find a large welcoming kitchen, proper dining room, and living space. 3 bedrooms and bath on 2nd floor. Plenty of storage in the basement. Close to Carnegie Library & restaurants. Just a 15 min drive to Downtown!

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer, central air, forced air gas heat, cable ready, hardwood & carpet floors, fenced in backyard, 2 parking spaces

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed with management approval. 25lb. limit for dogs. $300 Non-refundable deposit per pet. $25.00 a month pet fee per animal.
- $35 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE4190632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Gallion Ave have any available units?
751 Gallion Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Gallion Ave have?
Some of 751 Gallion Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Gallion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
751 Gallion Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Gallion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 Gallion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 751 Gallion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 751 Gallion Ave does offer parking.
Does 751 Gallion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Gallion Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Gallion Ave have a pool?
No, 751 Gallion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 751 Gallion Ave have accessible units?
No, 751 Gallion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Gallion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Gallion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
