7155 Thomas Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning guest suite microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite internet access

FURNISHED & STOCKED: Elegant Executive Furnished Flat, 1st Floor Original Duplex; Arts & Crafts COMPLETELY RENOVATED, Rental QUOTE based on 1 year lease, $2600+utilities OR $3000 corporate rental package includes utilities, internet, and required bi-weekly cleaning. CONFIGURATION: Furnished as 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Office/Den, gourmet eat-in kitchen, dining room;

NOTE: Basement area for laundry, extra refrigerator and storage available for longer term leases/guests.

NOTE: 2nd bedroom & bath closes off with doors to create private, GUEST SUITE.



OTHER AMENITIES include: bamboo butcher block, bamboo tile backsplash, Smart TVs, R49 insulation, NEST thermostat, CENTRAL A/C, yard service provided, outdoor spaces, front/back covered porches. ABUNDANT street parking, bike path out front on Thomas Blvd, convenient to the 67, 69, 71C, 74 bus routes and the East Busway. 2 blocks to Frick Park, East End Co-op grocery. 4 blocks to Bakery Square, close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & Target