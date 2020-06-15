705 Brighton

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking garage

Unique opportunity to lease the historic Willock House! The front of the home includes the reception area, powder room, and lounge, featuring a grand staircase with some original woodwork. Through the double pocket doors is the formal dining room and spacious kitchen. Upstairs, the study overlooks Allegheny Park, complete with built-in bookshelves, fireplace, and private front balcony. Stunning bedrooms line the top two floors. Master suite with fireplace, multiple closets, dressing room, and private hallway. Control the music playing throughout the home from your tablet. Spiral staircase takes you to the lower level- with fitness room, full bathroom, wine cellar, and storage. Head out to the common area courtyard and breezeway to the garage. Additional features include 2 laundry rooms, picturesque stairwells, security system, and high end furnishings. Shorter/longer lease terms available!