Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:22 AM

705 Brighton

705 Brighton Road · (724) 776-2900
Location

705 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Allegheny West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Unique opportunity to lease the historic Willock House! The front of the home includes the reception area, powder room, and lounge, featuring a grand staircase with some original woodwork. Through the double pocket doors is the formal dining room and spacious kitchen. Upstairs, the study overlooks Allegheny Park, complete with built-in bookshelves, fireplace, and private front balcony. Stunning bedrooms line the top two floors. Master suite with fireplace, multiple closets, dressing room, and private hallway. Control the music playing throughout the home from your tablet. Spiral staircase takes you to the lower level- with fitness room, full bathroom, wine cellar, and storage. Head out to the common area courtyard and breezeway to the garage. Additional features include 2 laundry rooms, picturesque stairwells, security system, and high end furnishings. Shorter/longer lease terms available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Brighton have any available units?
705 Brighton has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Brighton have?
Some of 705 Brighton's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
705 Brighton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Brighton pet-friendly?
No, 705 Brighton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 705 Brighton offer parking?
Yes, 705 Brighton does offer parking.
Does 705 Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Brighton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Brighton have a pool?
No, 705 Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 705 Brighton have accessible units?
No, 705 Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Brighton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Brighton has units with dishwashers.
