6810 Fifth Ave #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This two bedroom apartment is the entire third floor of a triplex located on Fifth Avenue between Thomas and McPherson. It features a new granite kitchen, with dishwasher, built in microwave, and gas stove. It has a beautiful ceramic bathroom, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, private laundry in the unit, new windows, and a deck in the back on the same level. There are two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Our company purchased this triplex in 2014 and completely gutted it down to the studs. All plumbing, electric, HVAC and drywall was totally redone. We installed new windows and insulation as well as soundproofing between each apartment.



The building is a very short walk to Bakery Square and Mellon Park. It sits across the street from the bus stop, a couple blocks from Google, Trader Joe's, and 3 parks.

There is easy parking either on street or behind the building, lots of storage in the basement, and private laundry in each unit.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.