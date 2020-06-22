All apartments in Pittsburgh
6810 Fifth Ave #3

6810 Fifth Avenue · (412) 609-5063
6810 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Point Breeze North

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This two bedroom apartment is the entire third floor of a triplex located on Fifth Avenue between Thomas and McPherson. It features a new granite kitchen, with dishwasher, built in microwave, and gas stove. It has a beautiful ceramic bathroom, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, private laundry in the unit, new windows, and a deck in the back on the same level. There are two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric.
Our company purchased this triplex in 2014 and completely gutted it down to the studs. All plumbing, electric, HVAC and drywall was totally redone. We installed new windows and insulation as well as soundproofing between each apartment.

The building is a very short walk to Bakery Square and Mellon Park. It sits across the street from the bus stop, a couple blocks from Google, Trader Joe's, and 3 parks.
There is easy parking either on street or behind the building, lots of storage in the basement, and private laundry in each unit.
All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6810 Fifth Ave #3 have any available units?
6810 Fifth Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Fifth Ave #3 have?
Some of 6810 Fifth Ave #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Fifth Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Fifth Ave #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Fifth Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 Fifth Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 6810 Fifth Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Fifth Ave #3 does offer parking.
Does 6810 Fifth Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 Fifth Ave #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Fifth Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 6810 Fifth Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 6810 Fifth Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 6810 Fifth Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Fifth Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 Fifth Ave #3 has units with dishwashers.
