Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

6385 Alderson Street

6385 Alderson Street · (412) 657-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6385 Alderson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom apartment in unit W/D and garage parking - Property Id: 299440

2 bedroom 1-bathroom apartment located in quiet, accessible, and safe neighborhood.

Right off Highway 376 with short commute to:
Downtown, Oakland Hospitals and Universities CMU, PITT, Chatham and Carlow. Bus lines. Very Walkable and Bikeable. On corner of CMU Shuttle.
Close to parks and restaurants.

Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, In-Unit Washer and Dryer, Home Security System, Ceiling fans, and Hardwood & porcelain tile.
Equipped with an in unit washer and dryer.

Detached garage parking with 2 available off street parking spots.

Guardian Home Security System included with rent.

Tenant pays Gas and Electric.

Rent: $1,450/month Security Deposit: $1,450 Available August 1 with 12-month lease. Credit and Background check required with application fee. Non-Smoking. Small dogs (under 50 pounds and breed restrictions) and cats ok with non-refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299440
Property Id 299440

(RLNE5852750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6385 Alderson Street have any available units?
6385 Alderson Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6385 Alderson Street have?
Some of 6385 Alderson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6385 Alderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6385 Alderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6385 Alderson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6385 Alderson Street is pet friendly.
Does 6385 Alderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 6385 Alderson Street offers parking.
Does 6385 Alderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6385 Alderson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6385 Alderson Street have a pool?
No, 6385 Alderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6385 Alderson Street have accessible units?
No, 6385 Alderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6385 Alderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6385 Alderson Street has units with dishwashers.
