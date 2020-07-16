6385 Alderson Street

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom apartment in unit W/D and garage parking - Property Id: 299440



2 bedroom 1-bathroom apartment located in quiet, accessible, and safe neighborhood.



Right off Highway 376 with short commute to:

Downtown, Oakland Hospitals and Universities CMU, PITT, Chatham and Carlow. Bus lines. Very Walkable and Bikeable. On corner of CMU Shuttle.

Close to parks and restaurants.



Amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, In-Unit Washer and Dryer, Home Security System, Ceiling fans, and Hardwood & porcelain tile.

Equipped with an in unit washer and dryer.



Detached garage parking with 2 available off street parking spots.



Guardian Home Security System included with rent.



Tenant pays Gas and Electric.



Rent: $1,450/month Security Deposit: $1,450 Available August 1 with 12-month lease. Credit and Background check required with application fee. Non-Smoking. Small dogs (under 50 pounds and breed restrictions) and cats ok with non-refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299440

