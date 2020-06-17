6336 Aurelia St Unit 2

Amenities
Spacious 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment with finished, shared basement
Located in Shadyside directly next to Bakery Square. Less than a block from Giant Eagle and CMU bus stop. Blocks from bus stop, bars, restaurants, shopping, Trader Joes, LA Fitness, and more!!
Property Highlights:
- Washer/Dryer in building
- Screened patio
- Great closet and storage space
- Remote controlled garage parking included (one space)
- Living Room and Dining Room
- Decorative fireplaces
- Dishwasher
- Additional full bath in finished basement
- Game room and other bonus rooms in shared basement
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867999)