6336 Aurelia St Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Spacious 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment with finished, shared basement



Located in Shadyside directly next to Bakery Square. Less than a block from Giant Eagle and CMU bus stop. Blocks from bus stop, bars, restaurants, shopping, Trader Joes, LA Fitness, and more!!



Property Highlights:



- Washer/Dryer in building

- Screened patio

- Great closet and storage space

- Remote controlled garage parking included (one space)

- Living Room and Dining Room

- Decorative fireplaces

- Dishwasher

- Additional full bath in finished basement

- Game room and other bonus rooms in shared basement



No Pets Allowed



