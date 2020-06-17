All apartments in Pittsburgh
Location

6336 Aurelia Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment with finished, shared basement

Located in Shadyside directly next to Bakery Square. Less than a block from Giant Eagle and CMU bus stop. Blocks from bus stop, bars, restaurants, shopping, Trader Joes, LA Fitness, and more!!

Property Highlights:

- Washer/Dryer in building
- Screened patio
- Great closet and storage space
- Remote controlled garage parking included (one space)
- Living Room and Dining Room
- Decorative fireplaces
- Dishwasher
- Additional full bath in finished basement
- Game room and other bonus rooms in shared basement

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 have any available units?
6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 have?
Some of 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6336 Aurelia St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
