Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

6319 Monitor St Unit 1

6319 Monitor Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

6319 Monitor Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1BR/1 Bath in Squirrel Hill South! Easy access to I-376, Homestead, Shadyside, Oakland and more! Inside you'll find hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with dishwasher, and high ceilings and large windows to allow plenty of light throughout!

Property Highlights:
- High ceilings and large, new windows allow for plenty of light
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Spacious bedroom and living area, dining room integrates with kitchen
- Kitchen with dishwasher
- Washer and dryer in basement (not coin-op)
- Cats and small dogs allowed on case-by-case basis (fees apply)

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE5852517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 have any available units?
6319 Monitor St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 have?
Some of 6319 Monitor St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Monitor St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 Monitor St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
