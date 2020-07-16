6319 Monitor St Unit 1

Amenities

Large 1BR/1 Bath in Squirrel Hill South! Easy access to I-376, Homestead, Shadyside, Oakland and more! Inside you'll find hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with dishwasher, and high ceilings and large windows to allow plenty of light throughout!



Property Highlights:

- High ceilings and large, new windows allow for plenty of light

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Spacious bedroom and living area, dining room integrates with kitchen

- Kitchen with dishwasher

- Washer and dryer in basement (not coin-op)

- Cats and small dogs allowed on case-by-case basis (fees apply)



(RLNE5852517)