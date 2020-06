Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 3 bedroom home in the heart of Greenfield. Close to Oakland- Pitt and Carnegie Mellon. Close to I-376.



Highlights:

- Wood look floors throughout

- Large yard and parking spaces behind the house

- Multiple living spaces

- Eat in kitchen w/ dishwasher

- Large, finished basement

- Washer and dryer in the basment

- Small pets permitted (max 2) w/ additional deposit and pet rent

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- Tenant responsible for yard care and snow removal

- Plenty of off street parking behind the house (4 or 5 spaces)



(RLNE5537050)