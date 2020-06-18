All apartments in Pittsburgh
5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3

5644 Stanton Avenue · (833) 207-4309
Location

5644 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Very large and roomy 1BR/1 Bath on Stanton Ave between East Liberty and Highland Park with bonus room and private balcony. Close to multiple bus routes (71A, 87, several others) to get you to Oakland, Downtown, and Lawrenceville amongst other neighborhoods. Close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and more!

Property Highlights:
- High Ceilings
- Sun room, bonus room, and private covered balcony
- Spacious rooms
- Decorative brick fireplace
- Large eat-in kitchen
- Owner pays water and gas, tenant pays electric
- Dogs considered on case by case basis (fees apply)
- No laundry on site (Bryant St. Laundry is only a minute away by car)
- Owner will allow June lease start for $50 monthly premium

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5695248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

