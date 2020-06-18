5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3.

Amenities

Very large and roomy 1BR/1 Bath on Stanton Ave between East Liberty and Highland Park with bonus room and private balcony. Close to multiple bus routes (71A, 87, several others) to get you to Oakland, Downtown, and Lawrenceville amongst other neighborhoods. Close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and more!



Property Highlights:

- High Ceilings

- Sun room, bonus room, and private covered balcony

- Spacious rooms

- Decorative brick fireplace

- Large eat-in kitchen

- Owner pays water and gas, tenant pays electric

- Dogs considered on case by case basis (fees apply)

- No laundry on site (Bryant St. Laundry is only a minute away by car)

- Owner will allow June lease start for $50 monthly premium



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



No Cats Allowed



