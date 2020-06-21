All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 5508 Broad St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5508 Broad St Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5508 Broad St Unit 2

5508 Broad Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5508 Broad Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Be the first to live in this completely renovated 4 bedroom/2 Bath apartment in the Friendship / Garfield area! This beautiful two-story apartment has just undergone a complete renovation - top to bottom. Granite, exposed brick chimneys, large decks, rear yard... Apartments of this quality rarely last but a few days on the market. Private luxury living in the best location around!

With renovations finishing in May 2020, this apartment is absolutely brand new and had no expense spared. Featuring a brand new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, new appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. The oversized bathrooms feature floor to ceiling tile and all day sunlight. The living room features large windows, ample sunlight, and a beautiful exposed brick floor-to-ceiling chimney. This apartment features not one, but TWO giant decks. In addition, a large secluded rear yard with ample shade and sunlight alike provide a fantastic outdoor space for activities.

Located in the ultra-walkable and ultra-convenient area of Friendship/Bloomfield/Garfield - enjoy nearby shops, restaurants, markets, groceries, and bicycle/bus/scooter transportation.

Whole Foods new location is just two blocks away! This large, luxurious, high quality apartment will go fast!

Property Highlights:
- 100% Brand new apartment - Entire building just renovated!
- Four Bedrooms (with great alternative of a master suite and three bedrooms)
- Large Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances including dishwasher, plentiful storage
- Two large bathrooms featuring ceiling to floor tile, bluetooth equipped light fixtures, and tall luxury showers
- Large front AND large rear private decks (with yard access)
- Walkable to shops and restaurants of Bloomfield, Friendship, and East Liberty
- Large Laundry room (new washer and dryer available)
- Cats and small dogs considered (inquire to apply)

Available NOW!
Discounted rate for Police/Fire/First Responders/Medical!

(RLNE5846287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Broad St Unit 2 have any available units?
5508 Broad St Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Broad St Unit 2 have?
Some of 5508 Broad St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Broad St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Broad St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Broad St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Broad St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Broad St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 5508 Broad St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5508 Broad St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5508 Broad St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Broad St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 5508 Broad St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Broad St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 5508 Broad St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Broad St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 Broad St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5508 Broad St Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15108
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity