5508 Broad St Unit 2

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Be the first to live in this completely renovated 4 bedroom/2 Bath apartment in the Friendship / Garfield area! This beautiful two-story apartment has just undergone a complete renovation - top to bottom. Granite, exposed brick chimneys, large decks, rear yard... Apartments of this quality rarely last but a few days on the market. Private luxury living in the best location around!



With renovations finishing in May 2020, this apartment is absolutely brand new and had no expense spared. Featuring a brand new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, new appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. The oversized bathrooms feature floor to ceiling tile and all day sunlight. The living room features large windows, ample sunlight, and a beautiful exposed brick floor-to-ceiling chimney. This apartment features not one, but TWO giant decks. In addition, a large secluded rear yard with ample shade and sunlight alike provide a fantastic outdoor space for activities.



Located in the ultra-walkable and ultra-convenient area of Friendship/Bloomfield/Garfield - enjoy nearby shops, restaurants, markets, groceries, and bicycle/bus/scooter transportation.



Whole Foods new location is just two blocks away! This large, luxurious, high quality apartment will go fast!



Property Highlights:

- 100% Brand new apartment - Entire building just renovated!

- Four Bedrooms (with great alternative of a master suite and three bedrooms)

- Large Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances including dishwasher, plentiful storage

- Two large bathrooms featuring ceiling to floor tile, bluetooth equipped light fixtures, and tall luxury showers

- Large front AND large rear private decks (with yard access)

- Walkable to shops and restaurants of Bloomfield, Friendship, and East Liberty

- Large Laundry room (new washer and dryer available)

- Cats and small dogs considered (inquire to apply)



Available NOW!

Discounted rate for Police/Fire/First Responders/Medical!



(RLNE5846287)