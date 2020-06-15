All apartments in Pittsburgh
529 Summerlea St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

529 Summerlea St

529 Summerlea Street · (724) 933-8516
Location

529 Summerlea Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Available 08/01/20 Conveniently located on Summerlea Street - Property Id: 298593

2 bedrooms + den + parking in the heart of Shadyside. Conveniently located yet is in quiet section. Recently updated. Very responsive management. Washer and dryer available. Open floor plan.

Available Aug 1st, 2020

Tenants pay all utilities

Appliances including fridge, electric cook top, dishwasher, washer & dryer, central heat & a/c

One assigned parking space

Property Id 298593

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Summerlea St have any available units?
529 Summerlea St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Summerlea St have?
Some of 529 Summerlea St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Summerlea St currently offering any rent specials?
529 Summerlea St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Summerlea St pet-friendly?
No, 529 Summerlea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 529 Summerlea St offer parking?
Yes, 529 Summerlea St does offer parking.
Does 529 Summerlea St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Summerlea St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Summerlea St have a pool?
No, 529 Summerlea St does not have a pool.
Does 529 Summerlea St have accessible units?
No, 529 Summerlea St does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Summerlea St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Summerlea St has units with dishwashers.
