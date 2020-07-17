All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 5142 Chaplain Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5142 Chaplain Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:24 PM

5142 Chaplain Way

5142 Chaplain Way · (412) 665-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5142 Chaplain Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Hazelwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fresh 2 bedroom townhouse, all new grey carpet and paint, new kitchen, one Large bedroom an one smaller one, small patio, front porch

$50 non refundable application fee

$710+ all utilities and lawn care and snow removal
Fresh 2 bedroom townhouse, all new grey carpet and paint, new kitchen, one Large bedroom an one smaller one, small patio, front porch

$50 non refundable application fee
Available November 15th

$710+ all utilities and lawn care and snow removal
Section 8 is accepted

Arkham Realty
412-665-0500 ext 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 Chaplain Way have any available units?
5142 Chaplain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5142 Chaplain Way have?
Some of 5142 Chaplain Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 Chaplain Way currently offering any rent specials?
5142 Chaplain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 Chaplain Way pet-friendly?
No, 5142 Chaplain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5142 Chaplain Way offer parking?
No, 5142 Chaplain Way does not offer parking.
Does 5142 Chaplain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 Chaplain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 Chaplain Way have a pool?
No, 5142 Chaplain Way does not have a pool.
Does 5142 Chaplain Way have accessible units?
No, 5142 Chaplain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 Chaplain Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5142 Chaplain Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5142 Chaplain Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity