5142 Chaplain Way

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Fresh 2 bedroom townhouse, all new grey carpet and paint, new kitchen, one Large bedroom an one smaller one, small patio, front porch



$50 non refundable application fee



$710+ all utilities and lawn care and snow removal

Fresh 2 bedroom townhouse, all new grey carpet and paint, new kitchen, one Large bedroom an one smaller one, small patio, front porch



$50 non refundable application fee

Available November 15th



$710+ all utilities and lawn care and snow removal

Section 8 is accepted



Arkham Realty

412-665-0500 ext 1