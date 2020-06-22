500 N. Negley Ave #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is a first floor, two bedroom apartment that features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, large double pane windows, ceiling fans, and large closets. The kitchen has oak cabinets, a dishwasher, built in microwave, and a gas stove. The slate bathroom has a full size tub and pedastal sink. Two windo AC units will be installed uon request.

Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.

This building is at the corner of North Negley Avenue and East Liberty Boulevard. It is a short walk to the shops in East Liberty and Shadyside and the bus stop is across the street. There is a shared laundry room in the basement with storage units for each apartment. Parking is on street, but relatively easy.



All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.