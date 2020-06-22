All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 500 N. Negley Ave #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
500 N. Negley Ave #1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

500 N. Negley Ave #1

500 N Negley Ave · (412) 609-5063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
East Liberty
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 N Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This is a first floor, two bedroom apartment that features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, large double pane windows, ceiling fans, and large closets. The kitchen has oak cabinets, a dishwasher, built in microwave, and a gas stove. The slate bathroom has a full size tub and pedastal sink. Two windo AC units will be installed uon request.
Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.
This building is at the corner of North Negley Avenue and East Liberty Boulevard. It is a short walk to the shops in East Liberty and Shadyside and the bus stop is across the street. There is a shared laundry room in the basement with storage units for each apartment. Parking is on street, but relatively easy.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N. Negley Ave #1 have any available units?
500 N. Negley Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N. Negley Ave #1 have?
Some of 500 N. Negley Ave #1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N. Negley Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
500 N. Negley Ave #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N. Negley Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 N. Negley Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 500 N. Negley Ave #1 offer parking?
Yes, 500 N. Negley Ave #1 does offer parking.
Does 500 N. Negley Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 N. Negley Ave #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N. Negley Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 500 N. Negley Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 500 N. Negley Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 500 N. Negley Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N. Negley Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N. Negley Ave #1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 N. Negley Ave #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity