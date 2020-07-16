4628 Carroll St

Amenities

carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Whole house for rent-- convenient to everything - Property Id: 117774



House is located conveniently in walking distance to grocery store, Italian markets, Starbucks and numerous restaurants in the Bloomfield area, as well as Children's, West Penn and Shadeyside hospitals. Pitt, CMU and Chatam U are a 5min busride away. Downtown is a 10 min busride... Bus stop is only a block away...



Tenant pas gas, electric, water and sewer



Call to discuss pet options



DO NOT EMAIL. CALLS ONLY 412-445-8286

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117774

Property Id 117774



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5904246)