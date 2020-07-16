All apartments in Pittsburgh
4628 Carroll St

4628 Carroll Street · (412) 445-8548
Location

4628 Carroll Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Whole house for rent-- convenient to everything - Property Id: 117774

House is located conveniently in walking distance to grocery store, Italian markets, Starbucks and numerous restaurants in the Bloomfield area, as well as Children's, West Penn and Shadeyside hospitals. Pitt, CMU and Chatam U are a 5min busride away. Downtown is a 10 min busride... Bus stop is only a block away...

Tenant pas gas, electric, water and sewer

Call to discuss pet options

DO NOT EMAIL. CALLS ONLY 412-445-8286
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117774
Property Id 117774

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Carroll St have any available units?
4628 Carroll St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 Carroll St have?
Some of 4628 Carroll St's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Carroll St currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Carroll St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Carroll St pet-friendly?
No, 4628 Carroll St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 4628 Carroll St offer parking?
No, 4628 Carroll St does not offer parking.
Does 4628 Carroll St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 Carroll St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Carroll St have a pool?
No, 4628 Carroll St does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Carroll St have accessible units?
No, 4628 Carroll St does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Carroll St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Carroll St does not have units with dishwashers.
