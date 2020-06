Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Pristine Home in Lawrenceville - Property Id: 50444



Awesome brand new home in Lawrenceville. Walking distance to the main drag on Butler.



1 bed and 1 bath with an lofted office on the 3rd floor.



Fully loaded with state of the art appliances, washer/dryer, and central air.



This home has been recently renovated into a rustic urban one bedroom with additional office loft. Cool gray and blue tones and soaring second story ceiling play with the rustic barn wood staircases and original exposed wood beams and brick chimneys in the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50444

Property Id 50444



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5824581)