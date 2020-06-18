438 S Fairmount #5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This third story unit is the entire top floor of a 5 unit building on the corner of S. Fairmount and Baum Blvd. It features brand new hardwood floors, central air, skylights, dishwasher, decorative backsplash in the kitchen, complimentary washer and dryer in the hall, and one off street parking spot. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenant pays electric only. Heat is electric.

Recently renovated brick building on the corner of S. Fairmount and Baum Blvd. It's right around the corner from Aldi, Rite Aid, and Market District. Each unit has a designated parking space behind the building. There is complimentary laundry in the hallway for the tenants to share, and storage units in the basement for each apartment.



All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.