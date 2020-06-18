All apartments in Pittsburgh
Location

438 S Fairmount St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Friendship

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This third story unit is the entire top floor of a 5 unit building on the corner of S. Fairmount and Baum Blvd. It features brand new hardwood floors, central air, skylights, dishwasher, decorative backsplash in the kitchen, complimentary washer and dryer in the hall, and one off street parking spot. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenant pays electric only. Heat is electric.
Recently renovated brick building on the corner of S. Fairmount and Baum Blvd. It's right around the corner from Aldi, Rite Aid, and Market District. Each unit has a designated parking space behind the building. There is complimentary laundry in the hallway for the tenants to share, and storage units in the basement for each apartment.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 S Fairmount #5 have any available units?
438 S Fairmount #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 S Fairmount #5 have?
Some of 438 S Fairmount #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 S Fairmount #5 currently offering any rent specials?
438 S Fairmount #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 S Fairmount #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 S Fairmount #5 is pet friendly.
Does 438 S Fairmount #5 offer parking?
Yes, 438 S Fairmount #5 does offer parking.
Does 438 S Fairmount #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 S Fairmount #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 S Fairmount #5 have a pool?
No, 438 S Fairmount #5 does not have a pool.
Does 438 S Fairmount #5 have accessible units?
No, 438 S Fairmount #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 438 S Fairmount #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 S Fairmount #5 has units with dishwashers.
