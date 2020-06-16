All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:16 AM

389 Gross St

389 Gross Street · (412) 521-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

389 Gross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large, half-duplex unit available in Bloomfield - JULY startdate. Spacious six-room layout, including a First Floor Powder Room. Laundry Room features a newer Washer & Dryer and another half-bath. The generous Kitchen leads out to a Rear Patio, an awesome Wood Deck and a Large fenced-in yard. Huge 2-car Internal Garage and a large parking pad. Great location, steps from Liberty Ave and only a few blocks from the redeveloped Penn Ave. Easily accessible to West Penn Hospital, UPMC Shadyside and Children's Hospital. Pets considered with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Gross St have any available units?
389 Gross St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 Gross St have?
Some of 389 Gross St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Gross St currently offering any rent specials?
389 Gross St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Gross St pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 Gross St is pet friendly.
Does 389 Gross St offer parking?
Yes, 389 Gross St does offer parking.
Does 389 Gross St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 Gross St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Gross St have a pool?
No, 389 Gross St does not have a pool.
Does 389 Gross St have accessible units?
No, 389 Gross St does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Gross St have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 Gross St does not have units with dishwashers.
