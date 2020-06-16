389 Gross St

Amenities

Large, half-duplex unit available in Bloomfield - JULY startdate. Spacious six-room layout, including a First Floor Powder Room. Laundry Room features a newer Washer & Dryer and another half-bath. The generous Kitchen leads out to a Rear Patio, an awesome Wood Deck and a Large fenced-in yard. Huge 2-car Internal Garage and a large parking pad. Great location, steps from Liberty Ave and only a few blocks from the redeveloped Penn Ave. Easily accessible to West Penn Hospital, UPMC Shadyside and Children's Hospital. Pets considered with a pet fee.