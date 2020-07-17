38 1/2 Greeley St

Amenities
2.5 Bed / 1 Bath House in the Southside Slopes!
Ideal location! Just beyond the Southside Flats. Public transportation, Giant Eagle and E. Carson all within walking distance.
- Stainless steel appliances
- Newly remodeled eat in kitchen.
- Lofted ceilings
- A/C
- Updated full bath on 2nd floor.
- Brick patio
- Washer and dryer in basement as well as working toilet for possibility of half/full bath.
- Large 3rd floor captive through master bedroom. Great possibility for 3rd bed/game room.
Dimensions:
- Living Room: 14'8'' x 15'4''
- Kitchen: 10'5'' x 15'2''
- Bedroom 1: 9'6'' x 15'5''
- Bedroom 2: 15'2'' x 10'3''
- 3rd Floor: 15' x 18'11
Listed on IkosHQ
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5862513)