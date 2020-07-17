All apartments in Pittsburgh
38 1/2 Greeley St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

38 1/2 Greeley St

38 1/2 Greeley St · No Longer Available
Location

38 1/2 Greeley St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
game room
dogs allowed
2.5 Bed / 1 Bath House in the Southside Slopes!

Ideal location! Just beyond the Southside Flats. Public transportation, Giant Eagle and E. Carson all within walking distance.

- Stainless steel appliances
- Newly remodeled eat in kitchen.
- Lofted ceilings
- A/C
- Updated full bath on 2nd floor.
- Brick patio
- Washer and dryer in basement as well as working toilet for possibility of half/full bath.
- Large 3rd floor captive through master bedroom. Great possibility for 3rd bed/game room.

Dimensions:
- Living Room: 14'8'' x 15'4''
- Kitchen: 10'5'' x 15'2''
- Bedroom 1: 9'6'' x 15'5''
- Bedroom 2: 15'2'' x 10'3''
- 3rd Floor: 15' x 18'11

Listed on IkosHQ

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5862513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

