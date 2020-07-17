38 1/2 Greeley St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly game room dogs allowed

2.5 Bed / 1 Bath House in the Southside Slopes!



Ideal location! Just beyond the Southside Flats. Public transportation, Giant Eagle and E. Carson all within walking distance.



- Stainless steel appliances

- Newly remodeled eat in kitchen.

- Lofted ceilings

- A/C

- Updated full bath on 2nd floor.

- Brick patio

- Washer and dryer in basement as well as working toilet for possibility of half/full bath.

- Large 3rd floor captive through master bedroom. Great possibility for 3rd bed/game room.



Dimensions:

- Living Room: 14'8'' x 15'4''

- Kitchen: 10'5'' x 15'2''

- Bedroom 1: 9'6'' x 15'5''

- Bedroom 2: 15'2'' x 10'3''

- 3rd Floor: 15' x 18'11



Listed on IkosHQ



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5862513)