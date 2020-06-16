3453 Parkview Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Property Amenities

Spacious 3 BR/ 1 Bath Townhouse in Oakland.



Walking distance to surrounding universities, restaurants, bars, shops, and more! Perfect for college students! Option to come with the furniture in the unit.



Property Highlights :



- Hardwood floors throughout first floor

- Easily accessible on-street parking or $75 dollars for off street

- Laundry mat within walking distance

- Front/Back Porch

- Separate Kitchen and Living Room

- Walking distance to bus line



Available Now!

No Pets Allowed



