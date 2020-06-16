3453 Parkview Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 BR/ 1 Bath Townhouse in Oakland.
Walking distance to surrounding universities, restaurants, bars, shops, and more! Perfect for college students! Option to come with the furniture in the unit.
Property Highlights :
- Hardwood floors throughout first floor
- Easily accessible on-street parking or $75 dollars for off street
- Laundry mat within walking distance
- Front/Back Porch
- Separate Kitchen and Living Room
- Walking distance to bus line
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5572016)