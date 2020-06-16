All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3453 Parkview Ave

3453 Parkview Avenue · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3453 Parkview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Central Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BR/ 1 Bath Townhouse in Oakland.

Walking distance to surrounding universities, restaurants, bars, shops, and more! Perfect for college students! Option to come with the furniture in the unit.

Property Highlights :

- Hardwood floors throughout first floor
- Easily accessible on-street parking or $75 dollars for off street
- Laundry mat within walking distance
- Front/Back Porch
- Separate Kitchen and Living Room
- Walking distance to bus line

Available Now!
Listed on IkosHQ

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5572016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 Parkview Ave have any available units?
3453 Parkview Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 3453 Parkview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3453 Parkview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 Parkview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3453 Parkview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3453 Parkview Ave offer parking?
No, 3453 Parkview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3453 Parkview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 Parkview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 Parkview Ave have a pool?
No, 3453 Parkview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3453 Parkview Ave have accessible units?
No, 3453 Parkview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 Parkview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3453 Parkview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 Parkview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 Parkview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
