3235 Gorman Way

granite counters recently renovated fireplace some paid utils carpet

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Oakland. Brand new flooring throughout the entire house! Featuring luxury vinyl planking, tile floors and walls in the bathrooms, and new cabinets and counters in the kitchen. No carpets anywhere in the house!! This house is spotless top to bottom. The first floor features front access to a massive bedroom as well as a full bath. The common entry for the house along the side opens to a massive kitchen perfect for those tenants that need their own space. Walk upstairs to find two giant bedrooms and a newly refinished bathroom. This house is perfect for those that want clean living in Oakland!



Come and see today, looks even better in person.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



(RLNE5831042)