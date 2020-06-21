All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 3235 Gorman Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
3235 Gorman Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3235 Gorman Way

3235 Gorman Way · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3235 Gorman Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3235 Gorman Way · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Oakland. Brand new flooring throughout the entire house! Featuring luxury vinyl planking, tile floors and walls in the bathrooms, and new cabinets and counters in the kitchen. No carpets anywhere in the house!! This house is spotless top to bottom. The first floor features front access to a massive bedroom as well as a full bath. The common entry for the house along the side opens to a massive kitchen perfect for those tenants that need their own space. Walk upstairs to find two giant bedrooms and a newly refinished bathroom. This house is perfect for those that want clean living in Oakland!

Come and see today, looks even better in person.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Gorman Way have any available units?
3235 Gorman Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 Gorman Way have?
Some of 3235 Gorman Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Gorman Way currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Gorman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Gorman Way pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Gorman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3235 Gorman Way offer parking?
No, 3235 Gorman Way does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Gorman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Gorman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Gorman Way have a pool?
No, 3235 Gorman Way does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Gorman Way have accessible units?
No, 3235 Gorman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Gorman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Gorman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3235 Gorman Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity