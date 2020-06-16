320 Fort Duquesne Blvd

Amenities

This move-in ready Downtown condo features two sides of windows and fantastic views of the North Shore. Enjoy a private view of PNC park fireworks at night. Enjoy a short walk to the Cultural District, Point State Park and Market Square restaurants/shops. Cross the Bridge to watch Pirate and Steeler games. Master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and private bathroom. This condo is newly renovated, and includes a new refrigerator, electrical cook top, wall oven and dishwasher, as well as new carpet in the bedrooms, new hardwood flooring in living and dining room, and new bathroom vanities. Landlord covers condo fee, water/sewage, tenant pays electric & optional fee for parking. Gateway Towers is a full-service facility that offers 24hr. security, doorman, desk/concierge, gym and sauna, billiard room. Small pets are negotiable.