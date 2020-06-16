All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:10 PM

320 Fort Duquesne Blvd

320 Fort Duquesne Boulevard · (412) 831-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4K · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
sauna
This move-in ready Downtown condo features two sides of windows and fantastic views of the North Shore. Enjoy a private view of PNC park fireworks at night. Enjoy a short walk to the Cultural District, Point State Park and Market Square restaurants/shops. Cross the Bridge to watch Pirate and Steeler games. Master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and private bathroom. This condo is newly renovated, and includes a new refrigerator, electrical cook top, wall oven and dishwasher, as well as new carpet in the bedrooms, new hardwood flooring in living and dining room, and new bathroom vanities. Landlord covers condo fee, water/sewage, tenant pays electric & optional fee for parking. Gateway Towers is a full-service facility that offers 24hr. security, doorman, desk/concierge, gym and sauna, billiard room. Small pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd have any available units?
320 Fort Duquesne Blvd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd have?
Some of 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
320 Fort Duquesne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd have a pool?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
