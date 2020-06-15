All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

311 Boggs Ave Rear

311 Boggs Avenue · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Boggs Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
311 Boggs Ave Rear Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Luxury 3 Bedroom Home w/ GARAGE Off-Street Parking! - This recently updated property comes equipped with central A/C, a luxury bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms, off-street parking AND a garage, which is not easy to come by in Mt. Washington! Not to mention, updated appliances in the unit, such as dishwasher, garbage disposal and laundry!

Contact us at 412-212-7101 to view this property today!

*Tenants responsible for ALL utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Call NOW to have a showing! 412-212-7101
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2728348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Boggs Ave Rear have any available units?
311 Boggs Ave Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Boggs Ave Rear have?
Some of 311 Boggs Ave Rear's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Boggs Ave Rear currently offering any rent specials?
311 Boggs Ave Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Boggs Ave Rear pet-friendly?
No, 311 Boggs Ave Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 311 Boggs Ave Rear offer parking?
Yes, 311 Boggs Ave Rear does offer parking.
Does 311 Boggs Ave Rear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Boggs Ave Rear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Boggs Ave Rear have a pool?
No, 311 Boggs Ave Rear does not have a pool.
Does 311 Boggs Ave Rear have accessible units?
No, 311 Boggs Ave Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Boggs Ave Rear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Boggs Ave Rear has units with dishwashers.
