Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

311 Boggs Ave Rear Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Luxury 3 Bedroom Home w/ GARAGE Off-Street Parking! - This recently updated property comes equipped with central A/C, a luxury bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms, off-street parking AND a garage, which is not easy to come by in Mt. Washington! Not to mention, updated appliances in the unit, such as dishwasher, garbage disposal and laundry!



Contact us at 412-212-7101 to view this property today!



*Tenants responsible for ALL utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Call NOW to have a showing! 412-212-7101

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



