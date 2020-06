Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Ultra-convenient multi-floor 1BR/1 Bath apartment in the South Side Slopes! This cozy 1BR offers plenty of space in the main living area on the first floor, and features a large bedroom downstairs. Plenty of amenities!



Property Highlights:

- Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space

- Shared back patio

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Large bedroom in basement that can easily fit a king-size bed

- Off-street parking for one car

- Window AC unit provided

- Tenant pays gas and electric, water and sewage included



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803905)