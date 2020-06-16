All apartments in Pittsburgh
2610 Quarry St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2610 Quarry St

2610 Quarry Street · (412) 441-1400
Location

2610 Quarry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2173 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
You are gonna be OBSESSED with this house! It has so much character, so much space, and an awesome deck! Located on the South Side Slopes... right above all the East Carson Street action... but far enough away to just relax when you want to... and no nightmarish parking to deal with. This house has 2 off street parking spaces and easy street parking for additional cars.

- Massive two bedroom/one bathroom house, big enough for all of your furniture needs! Additional two bedrooms in the attic! Could also be used as one HUGE bedroom.
- Lots of natural light... keep that electric bill down. Let that sun in!
- Great amount of storage space- closets, basement storage and more!
- Separate living/dining room... I'm not kidding when I say this place is HUGE!
- Large kitchen with exposed brick accents (I see you cooks out there!!), including all appliances (fridge and stove). So much cabinet/counter space space as well!
- Beautiful comfy plush carpeting easy ceramic tile
- Pet friendly (rules and restrictions apply)
- Awesome front and back patio... perfect for those summer nights!
- Central A/C... stay cool in the summer!
- Private washer and dryer in the basement. Talk about convenience!
- Parking pad included- much needed in the South Side!

Call today to ask about a tour! 412-441-1400 Video tour also available!

(RLNE3913820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Quarry St have any available units?
2610 Quarry St has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Quarry St have?
Some of 2610 Quarry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Quarry St currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Quarry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Quarry St pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Quarry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2610 Quarry St offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Quarry St does offer parking.
Does 2610 Quarry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 Quarry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Quarry St have a pool?
No, 2610 Quarry St does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Quarry St have accessible units?
No, 2610 Quarry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Quarry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Quarry St does not have units with dishwashers.
