2610 Quarry St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

You are gonna be OBSESSED with this house! It has so much character, so much space, and an awesome deck! Located on the South Side Slopes... right above all the East Carson Street action... but far enough away to just relax when you want to... and no nightmarish parking to deal with. This house has 2 off street parking spaces and easy street parking for additional cars.



- Massive two bedroom/one bathroom house, big enough for all of your furniture needs! Additional two bedrooms in the attic! Could also be used as one HUGE bedroom.

- Lots of natural light... keep that electric bill down. Let that sun in!

- Great amount of storage space- closets, basement storage and more!

- Separate living/dining room... I'm not kidding when I say this place is HUGE!

- Large kitchen with exposed brick accents (I see you cooks out there!!), including all appliances (fridge and stove). So much cabinet/counter space space as well!

- Beautiful comfy plush carpeting easy ceramic tile

- Pet friendly (rules and restrictions apply)

- Awesome front and back patio... perfect for those summer nights!

- Central A/C... stay cool in the summer!

- Private washer and dryer in the basement. Talk about convenience!

- Parking pad included- much needed in the South Side!



Call today to ask about a tour! 412-441-1400 Video tour also available!



(RLNE3913820)