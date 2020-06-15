All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 238 Shady Avenue #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
238 Shady Avenue #1
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM

238 Shady Avenue #1

238 Shady Ave · (412) 683-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Shadyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

238 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

Monthly Rent: $1,650.00 + Gas & Electric
**Water, Sewage, Trash and 1 parking spot included

Available: August 1st

Features:
1 Space Off Street Parking in the Rear of Property
Spacious Apartment
Equipped Kitchen
Washer and Dryer in Unit
2 Juliet Balconies
Central Air Conditioning
Carpet in Bedrooms
Locked Front Entry
Eat In Kitchen

Location:
Located next to the new East End Busway, shopping, and restaurants

Schedule Your Appointment Today!
Contact: John C.R. Kelly Realty, Inc.
412-683-7300

Website: www.jcrkelly.com

(RLNE4422424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Shady Avenue #1 have any available units?
238 Shady Avenue #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Shady Avenue #1 have?
Some of 238 Shady Avenue #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Shady Avenue #1 currently offering any rent specials?
238 Shady Avenue #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Shady Avenue #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Shady Avenue #1 is pet friendly.
Does 238 Shady Avenue #1 offer parking?
Yes, 238 Shady Avenue #1 does offer parking.
Does 238 Shady Avenue #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Shady Avenue #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Shady Avenue #1 have a pool?
No, 238 Shady Avenue #1 does not have a pool.
Does 238 Shady Avenue #1 have accessible units?
No, 238 Shady Avenue #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Shady Avenue #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Shady Avenue #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 238 Shady Avenue #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity