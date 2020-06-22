All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 2332 Fox Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
2332 Fox Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

2332 Fox Way

2332 Fox Way · (412) 215-6748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Southside Flats
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2332 Fox Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for an August move in.

Tucked away on a quiet street, yet only a few short blocks to SS Works, bike trails, and 2 blocks to E Carson, this spacious 2 BR + office or 3 BR townhome will be available (3rd BR on the smaller side, but does fit a double bed). If you love being outdoors, this home is for you! The extra large deck is the spot for hanging out!. Stainless Steel appliances, LR, EIK, central air, large basement for storage, Pittsburgh potty, and Washer/Dryer. Close to everything (dining, entertainment, transportation, Birmingham bridge, Duquense, Pitt, Downtown, etc). $1,595 + utilitlies. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Fox Way have any available units?
2332 Fox Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 Fox Way have?
Some of 2332 Fox Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Fox Way currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Fox Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Fox Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 Fox Way is pet friendly.
Does 2332 Fox Way offer parking?
No, 2332 Fox Way does not offer parking.
Does 2332 Fox Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 Fox Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Fox Way have a pool?
No, 2332 Fox Way does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Fox Way have accessible units?
No, 2332 Fox Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Fox Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Fox Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2332 Fox Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity