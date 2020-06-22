2332 Fox Way

Amenities

Available for an August move in.



Tucked away on a quiet street, yet only a few short blocks to SS Works, bike trails, and 2 blocks to E Carson, this spacious 2 BR + office or 3 BR townhome will be available (3rd BR on the smaller side, but does fit a double bed). If you love being outdoors, this home is for you! The extra large deck is the spot for hanging out!. Stainless Steel appliances, LR, EIK, central air, large basement for storage, Pittsburgh potty, and Washer/Dryer. Close to everything (dining, entertainment, transportation, Birmingham bridge, Duquense, Pitt, Downtown, etc). $1,595 + utilitlies. Pets will be considered.