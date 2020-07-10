Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors all utils included cable included internet access furnished

Unit Amenities cable included furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

2220 Sarah St Available 07/20/20 Amazing 1 Bed/1 Bath with Private Garden! - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom sits right in the heart of the Southside but feels like an island getaway. Walk through the front gate and you are welcomed by an entire lot dedicated to a private garden area. Perfect for working, reading, or relaxing while being immersed in nature. The house features Bamboo floors, mounted TV, washer/dryer in unit, and amazing natural light pouring through the living room and bedroom. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and comes fully furnished if desired! Wifi and Cable included as well. This house is perfect for anyone looking for an amazing location in the city while still wanting the seclusion of nature! No Smoking



Terms:

- All utilities paid by the owner

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903196)