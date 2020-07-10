All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2220 Sarah St

2220 Sarah Street · (412) 518-2743
Location

2220 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2220 Sarah St · Avail. Jul 20

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
cable included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
2220 Sarah St Available 07/20/20 Amazing 1 Bed/1 Bath with Private Garden! - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom sits right in the heart of the Southside but feels like an island getaway. Walk through the front gate and you are welcomed by an entire lot dedicated to a private garden area. Perfect for working, reading, or relaxing while being immersed in nature. The house features Bamboo floors, mounted TV, washer/dryer in unit, and amazing natural light pouring through the living room and bedroom. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and comes fully furnished if desired! Wifi and Cable included as well. This house is perfect for anyone looking for an amazing location in the city while still wanting the seclusion of nature! No Smoking

Terms:
- All utilities paid by the owner
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Sarah St have any available units?
2220 Sarah St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Sarah St have?
Some of 2220 Sarah St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Sarah St currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Sarah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Sarah St pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Sarah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2220 Sarah St offer parking?
No, 2220 Sarah St does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Sarah St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Sarah St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Sarah St have a pool?
No, 2220 Sarah St does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Sarah St have accessible units?
No, 2220 Sarah St does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Sarah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Sarah St does not have units with dishwashers.
