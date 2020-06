Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1st!



Large 2 Bedroom - 2 Full Bath Apartment in Bloomfield - Located Just Blocks Penn & Liberty Ave - Easy walk to all types of shops, restaurants and more!

Comes with fully equipped kitchen w/ dishwasher (all newer appliances); laundry in building; central air

$1295/month + gas, electric, and water



Call today for more information! 412-271-5550



(RLNE5823677)