Pittsburgh, PA
2016 E Carson St Floor 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2016 E Carson St Floor 2

2016 East Carson Street · (412) 656-3438
Location

2016 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Floor 2 · Avail. Jul 2

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit Floor 2 Available 07/02/20 E. Carson Street - Property Id: 292726

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is conveniently located on East Carson Street in the Southside Flats. 2 Off Street Parking Spaces. The first floor holds an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room-with wall to wall carpeting, exposed brick and beautiful fireplaces. Large Closet. The unique staircase leads to a massive bedroom that is illuminated by skylights and windows that overlook East Carson Street. Private deck, on-site parking and laundry a plus!
Property Id 292726

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 have any available units?
2016 E Carson St Floor 2 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 have?
Some of 2016 E Carson St Floor 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2016 E Carson St Floor 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 does offer parking.
Does 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 have a pool?
No, 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 have accessible units?
No, 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 E Carson St Floor 2 has units with dishwashers.
