1908 Morris St

Recently renovated 3 bedroom Northside home. This beautiful three-bedroom house has been completely renovated, top to bottom. Located on a secluded dead end street in Fineview - one block from the bus stop, two blocks from the Fineview Overlook and park/playground, and only one mile from many Northside/Northshore amenities including The Childrens Museum, The Mattress Factory, Nova Place, Innovation Works, Alloy 26, Alphabet City, Allegheny General Hospital, CCAC's Allegheny Campus, The Warhol Museum, PNC Park, Heinz Field, North Side T station and everything the North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh have to offer. Easy access to Rt 65 and 279.



Highlights:

- 3BR/1Ba House

- Washer and dryer provided

- Non-smoking house

- Large open kitchen and dining room with high ceilings, center island and granite countertops

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances, including gas range, full size refrigerator and dishwasher

- Spacious bathroom on main floor with custom double vanity and tiled shower/full bath

- New flooring, carpeting in all bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen, bath and entry

- Decorative exposed brick fireplaces in living room and two upstairs bedrooms

- Large windows including new custom blinds and curtain rods

- Sliding glass door from kitchen/dining provides lots of natural light

- Cozy fenced-in yard with patio/lawn and tree providing shade springfall

- Washer/dryer and large basement storage area

- On property parking space in addition to on street parking

- The rent includes water and sewage

- The first month rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent will be due upon signing the lease



