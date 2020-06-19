All apartments in Pittsburgh
1908 Morris St

1908 Morris Street · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Morris Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15214
Fineview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Recently renovated 3 bedroom Northside home. This beautiful three-bedroom house has been completely renovated, top to bottom. Located on a secluded dead end street in Fineview - one block from the bus stop, two blocks from the Fineview Overlook and park/playground, and only one mile from many Northside/Northshore amenities including The Childrens Museum, The Mattress Factory, Nova Place, Innovation Works, Alloy 26, Alphabet City, Allegheny General Hospital, CCAC's Allegheny Campus, The Warhol Museum, PNC Park, Heinz Field, North Side T station and everything the North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh have to offer. Easy access to Rt 65 and 279.

Highlights:
- 3BR/1Ba House
- Washer and dryer provided
- Non-smoking house
- Large open kitchen and dining room with high ceilings, center island and granite countertops
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances, including gas range, full size refrigerator and dishwasher
- Spacious bathroom on main floor with custom double vanity and tiled shower/full bath
- New flooring, carpeting in all bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen, bath and entry
- Decorative exposed brick fireplaces in living room and two upstairs bedrooms
- Large windows including new custom blinds and curtain rods
- Sliding glass door from kitchen/dining provides lots of natural light
- Cozy fenced-in yard with patio/lawn and tree providing shade springfall
- Washer/dryer and large basement storage area
- On property parking space in addition to on street parking
- The rent includes water and sewage
- The first month rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent will be due upon signing the lease

(RLNE5812979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Morris St have any available units?
1908 Morris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Morris St have?
Some of 1908 Morris St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Morris St currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Morris St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Morris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Morris St is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Morris St offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Morris St does offer parking.
Does 1908 Morris St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Morris St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Morris St have a pool?
No, 1908 Morris St does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Morris St have accessible units?
No, 1908 Morris St does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Morris St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Morris St has units with dishwashers.
