/
/
ambridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM
51 Apartments for rent in Ambridge, PA📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 23rd Street
801 23rd Street, Ambridge, PA
Studio
$500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/08/20 This basement level apartment is easy access to downtown Pittsburgh via route 65.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1038 5th Street
1038 5th Street Ext, Ambridge, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
Cute second floor apartment with fully equipped kitchen that includes a table, nice sized living room, one bedroom, full bath with shower. This unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, locked storage space in basement, and 2 a/c units.
Results within 1 mile of Ambridge
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Ambridge
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
55 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
11 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
301 Allegheny Ave
301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,900
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.
Results within 10 miles of Ambridge
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
34 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1015 State Avenue
1015 State Avenue, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$695
Coraopolis - Office Space Downtown - State Street - Great office space available in Coraopolis!! Easy access to I-79, Rt 65 and I-376.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1123 4th Street
1123 4th Street, Beaver, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with 3 car garage, and Basement game room! - Conveniently located to downtown Beaver, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard AND Central Air! It also has a 3 car garage, lots of storage and a basement
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Edison Drive
605 Edison Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1902 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Wexford- call or text Amanda for your showing 412-477-1169 - Beautiful town home in fantastic location!!!! Large updated kitchen ideal for entertaining, updated baths throughout home, and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Woodcrest Drive
108 Woodcrest Drive, Enlow, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1666 sqft
Coraopolis - West Allegheny Schools - Large 3 bedroom end unit. First floor there is a large living room, dining room, eat-n-kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and 1/2 bath. Second floor is the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ambridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the colleges located in the Ambridge area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ambridge from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHBellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV