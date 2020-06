Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Check out this 2BR/1 Bath plus bonus floor that can be a third bedroom! This home features hardwood flooring throughout, large rooms, decorative fireplaces, and much more!



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Central AC

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Small yard (maintained by owner)

- One small dog allowed on case by case basis (fees apply)

- Tenant pays all utilities

- Street parking



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5829471)