1713 Fox Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhouse with parking in the heart of the South Side Flats. Amazing location in a townhouse community located between Carson Street and the South Side river trail. Less than a 15 minute walk to downtown, South Side Works, PPG Paints Arena and Station Square T Station.



Amenities:

Granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Central A/C

Hardwood floors

Tile shower

Washer / Dryer

1 off-street parking spot

Attached outside storage shed



Rent Terms:

Rent: $1,600 per month + G&E (est. $125 per month for both)

Security Deposit: 1 month's rent

Lease term: 1 year minimum

Application Fee: Non-refundable $55 fee per applicant which includes a credit and criminal background check

No Pets

No Smoking

Available Beginning: August 1, 2020



Please call/text me to set up a showing or inquire through the site.



Thanks,



Taylor

412-913-1280