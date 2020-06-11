1713 Fox Way

Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhouse with parking in the heart of the South Side Flats. Amazing location in a townhouse community located between Carson Street and the South Side river trail. Less than a 15 minute walk to downtown, South Side Works, PPG Paints Arena and Station Square T Station.
Amenities:
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Central A/C
Hardwood floors
Tile shower
Washer / Dryer
1 off-street parking spot
Attached outside storage shed
Rent Terms:
Rent: $1,600 per month + G&E (est. $125 per month for both)
Security Deposit: 1 month's rent
Lease term: 1 year minimum
Application Fee: Non-refundable $55 fee per applicant which includes a credit and criminal background check
No Pets
No Smoking
Available Beginning: August 1, 2020
Please call/text me to set up a showing or inquire through the site.
Thanks,
Taylor
412-913-1280