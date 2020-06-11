All apartments in Pittsburgh
1713 Fox Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

1713 Fox Way

1713 Fox Way · (724) 747-1948
Location

1713 Fox Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhouse with parking in the heart of the South Side Flats. Amazing location in a townhouse community located between Carson Street and the South Side river trail. Less than a 15 minute walk to downtown, South Side Works, PPG Paints Arena and Station Square T Station.

Amenities:
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Central A/C
Hardwood floors
Tile shower
Washer / Dryer
1 off-street parking spot
Attached outside storage shed

Rent Terms:
Rent: $1,600 per month + G&E (est. $125 per month for both)
Security Deposit: 1 month's rent
Lease term: 1 year minimum
Application Fee: Non-refundable $55 fee per applicant which includes a credit and criminal background check
No Pets
No Smoking
Available Beginning: August 1, 2020

Please call/text me to set up a showing or inquire through the site.

Thanks,

Taylor
412-913-1280

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Fox Way have any available units?
1713 Fox Way has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Fox Way have?
Some of 1713 Fox Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Fox Way currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Fox Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Fox Way pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Fox Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1713 Fox Way offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Fox Way does offer parking.
Does 1713 Fox Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Fox Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Fox Way have a pool?
No, 1713 Fox Way does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Fox Way have accessible units?
No, 1713 Fox Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Fox Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Fox Way has units with dishwashers.
