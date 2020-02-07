161 S. 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

This town home is just a block away from EAST CARSON street!

It is close to Southside Works, the gym, grocery stores, shops and restaurants as well as easy access to Lawrenceville, Oakland, Downtown Pittsburgh, North-side, Bloomfield, Squirrel Hill, and Station Square. It is an easy commute to local universities. Parking is on street by permit.



HIGHLIGHTS

- Hardwood floors

- Exposed brick

- Central air

- Stainless steel appliances

- Washer and Dryer in unit

- One bedroom has access to a walk up attic that could be used as an office or storage space

- Tenant pays all utilities



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in

- Application required for all adults for credit, criminal, and eviction history



