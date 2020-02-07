161 S. 17th Street

Amenities
This town home is just a block away from EAST CARSON street!
It is close to Southside Works, the gym, grocery stores, shops and restaurants as well as easy access to Lawrenceville, Oakland, Downtown Pittsburgh, North-side, Bloomfield, Squirrel Hill, and Station Square. It is an easy commute to local universities. Parking is on street by permit.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hardwood floors
- Exposed brick
- Central air
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer and Dryer in unit
- One bedroom has access to a walk up attic that could be used as an office or storage space
- Tenant pays all utilities
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in
- Application required for all adults for credit, criminal, and eviction history
(RLNE5849765)