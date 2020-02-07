All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 161 S. 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
161 S. 17th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

161 S. 17th Street

161 South 17th Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Southside Flats
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

161 South 17th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
This town home is just a block away from EAST CARSON street!
It is close to Southside Works, the gym, grocery stores, shops and restaurants as well as easy access to Lawrenceville, Oakland, Downtown Pittsburgh, North-side, Bloomfield, Squirrel Hill, and Station Square. It is an easy commute to local universities. Parking is on street by permit.

HIGHLIGHTS
- Hardwood floors
- Exposed brick
- Central air
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer and Dryer in unit
- One bedroom has access to a walk up attic that could be used as an office or storage space
- Tenant pays all utilities

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in
- Application required for all adults for credit, criminal, and eviction history

(RLNE5849765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 S. 17th Street have any available units?
161 S. 17th Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 S. 17th Street have?
Some of 161 S. 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 S. 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 S. 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 S. 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 S. 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 S. 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 161 S. 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 161 S. 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 S. 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 S. 17th Street have a pool?
No, 161 S. 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 S. 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 161 S. 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 S. 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 S. 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 161 S. 17th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity