1114 E Warrington Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

1114 E Warrington Ave

1114 East Warrington Avenue · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1114 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1114 E Warrington Ave Available 06/01/21 Available June 2021 - City Views & Luxury 3 Bedroom in South Side Slopes w/ Central AC & Hardwood Floors! - Central AC, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Must-see Views!

This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit with incredible city views. Not to mention, a top deck in the master bedroom that gets gorgeous views of the sunset! Comes complete with a backyard and lower deck located off the updated kitchen. Do not miss out on this must-see place!

For details or to setup a showing
call us via 412-212-7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2729801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 E Warrington Ave have any available units?
1114 E Warrington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 E Warrington Ave have?
Some of 1114 E Warrington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 E Warrington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1114 E Warrington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 E Warrington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1114 E Warrington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1114 E Warrington Ave offer parking?
No, 1114 E Warrington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1114 E Warrington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 E Warrington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 E Warrington Ave have a pool?
No, 1114 E Warrington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1114 E Warrington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1114 E Warrington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 E Warrington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 E Warrington Ave has units with dishwashers.
