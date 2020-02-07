Amenities
1114 E Warrington Ave Available 06/01/21 Available June 2021 - City Views & Luxury 3 Bedroom in South Side Slopes w/ Central AC & Hardwood Floors! - Central AC, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Must-see Views!
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit with incredible city views. Not to mention, a top deck in the master bedroom that gets gorgeous views of the sunset! Comes complete with a backyard and lower deck located off the updated kitchen. Do not miss out on this must-see place!
For details or to setup a showing
call us via 412-212-7101!
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/
EHO
(RLNE2729801)