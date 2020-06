Amenities

1031 E Warrington Available 02/01/21 Available February 2021! Amazing city views on a quiet street with easy parking -

VIDEO WALKTHROUGH!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUkEDXms_CY&t=



The only thing better than the view from this place are the amount of updates found throughout this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit. New hardwood floors and carpets. Updated and modern kitchen with dishwasher. In-unit laundry and easy street parking.



2 bedrooms are very large, 3rd is smaller but has it's own private full bathroom.



Tenants responsible for all utilities



PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent (equal to one month) and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-CALL NOW! 412-212-7101



