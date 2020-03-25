All apartments in Perkasie
322 N 7th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

322 N 7th St

322 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 North 7th Street, Perkasie, PA 18944

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen., This also includes a private front porch to sit out on warm summer nights and backyard, with on lot parking. This unit also includes living room and sunroom and back and front private entrances. This unit has economical gas heat on main floor., 3rd floor loft has electric zoned baseboard heating which can be economical as well. Charming updated vintage building close to center of town and many conveniences, walking distance to elementary school and parks and post office. Close to other shopping areas as well and many main routes are nearby,
Pets allowed with extra fee(s). certain breeds are restricted. This one requires no security deposit if you qualify for lease insurance, (inquire). $1695/month + utilities call 267-421-7326 for an appointment ,we practice social distancing so you will be able to tour the apartment yourself

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N 7th St have any available units?
322 N 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perkasie, PA.
What amenities does 322 N 7th St have?
Some of 322 N 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
322 N 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 N 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 322 N 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 322 N 7th St does offer parking.
Does 322 N 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 N 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N 7th St have a pool?
No, 322 N 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 322 N 7th St have accessible units?
No, 322 N 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 N 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 N 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 N 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
