322 N 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen., This also includes a private front porch to sit out on warm summer nights and backyard, with on lot parking. This unit also includes living room and sunroom and back and front private entrances. This unit has economical gas heat on main floor., 3rd floor loft has electric zoned baseboard heating which can be economical as well. Charming updated vintage building close to center of town and many conveniences, walking distance to elementary school and parks and post office. Close to other shopping areas as well and many main routes are nearby,

Pets allowed with extra fee(s). certain breeds are restricted. This one requires no security deposit if you qualify for lease insurance, (inquire). $1695/month + utilities call 267-421-7326 for an appointment ,we practice social distancing so you will be able to tour the apartment yourself