Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:10 AM

798 Boulder Dr

798 Boulder Drive · (201) 892-2407
Location

798 Boulder Drive, Northampton County, PA 18343

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$645

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful Large Furnished Room. Borderline New Jersey close to Stroudsburg, Portland, and Belvidere (NJ). Located in a Gorgeous Country Setting, across from Walking, Hiking, and Biking Trails. Near Major Highways (Rt. 80, Rt. 46, Rt. 611, and Rt. 512). A clean, safe and gorgeous environment.

Room includes:

-Cable TV
-Internet
-All Utilities
-Furniture
-Yard
-Parking
-Shared Bathroom and Kitchen (fully equipped) with 2 responsible working individuals
-Monthly common area cleaning service

$645 per month plus security

We love all animals - but sorry, No Pets. Also, room only for 1 person with full time Job.

Please email or call 201-892-2407 for additional info. Thanks!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Boulder Dr have any available units?
798 Boulder Dr has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 798 Boulder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
798 Boulder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Boulder Dr pet-friendly?
No, 798 Boulder Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northampton County.
Does 798 Boulder Dr offer parking?
Yes, 798 Boulder Dr offers parking.
Does 798 Boulder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 798 Boulder Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Boulder Dr have a pool?
No, 798 Boulder Dr does not have a pool.
Does 798 Boulder Dr have accessible units?
No, 798 Boulder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Boulder Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 798 Boulder Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 798 Boulder Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 798 Boulder Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
