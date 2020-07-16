798 Boulder Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Large Furnished Room. Borderline New Jersey close to Stroudsburg, Portland, and Belvidere (NJ). Located in a Gorgeous Country Setting, across from Walking, Hiking, and Biking Trails. Near Major Highways (Rt. 80, Rt. 46, Rt. 611, and Rt. 512). A clean, safe and gorgeous environment.
Room includes:
-Cable TV
-Internet
-All Utilities
-Furniture
-Yard
-Parking
-Shared Bathroom and Kitchen (fully equipped) with 2 responsible working individuals
-Monthly common area cleaning service
$645 per month plus security
We love all animals - but sorry, No Pets. Also, room only for 1 person with full time Job.
Please email or call 201-892-2407 for additional info. Thanks!!