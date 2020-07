Amenities

Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment. Bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances large living area 2 nice sized bedrooms and a gorgeous bath. Large deck with views in all directions. Recently installed Trex deck.

1st floor garage is not included in lease. Only 2nd floor apartment is for rent.