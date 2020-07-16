All apartments in Northampton County
501 Grouse Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

501 Grouse Drive

501 Grouse Drive · (800) 350-8061
Location

501 Grouse Drive, Northampton County, PA 18014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Grouse Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1918 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful farm home and barn nestled on over 1.5 acres! Apply Today! - This 3 bed 2 bath home has it all: serene country life yet close in proximity to shopping and local attractions. The first level of this home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors and wood plank ceilings. Beautiful, original stone walls throughout the rooms add a touch of rustic charm. The kitchen has newer cabinets and countertops. The 2nd floor of this home features 3 good-sized rooms with wide hallways and hardwood floors. The large, deep-set windows let in plenty of natural light. Spacious loft above living room makes a perfect home office or extra bedroom. If you like the inside of this home, you'll love the outside. Spacious and green lot with large, fenced-in barn. Perfect for the equine enthusiast! Schedule an appointment today. Property is owned by a Pennsylvania Real Estate Licensee!

(RLNE5665722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Grouse Drive have any available units?
501 Grouse Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 501 Grouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Grouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Grouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Grouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Grouse Drive offer parking?
No, 501 Grouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 Grouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Grouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Grouse Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Grouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Grouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Grouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Grouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Grouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Grouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Grouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
