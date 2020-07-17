All apartments in Northampton County
Find more places like 14 Starlite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northampton County, PA
/
14 Starlite Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

14 Starlite Drive

14 Starlite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14 Starlite Drive, Northampton County, PA 18045

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious & Comfortable 4/5 Bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Starlite Estates on a corner lot! Elegant 2-story foyer w/ hardwood floor,
9ft. ceilings on the first floor! Formal din rm, liv rm, spacious 2-story family rm w/wall of windows & gas fireplace. Kitchen features 42'' cabinets, nice countertops, center island, & breakfast nook! Attached Sunroom with plenty of natural light to start your beautiful day! Additional room on the 1st floor for office/study or 5th bedroom! Gorgeous master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, separate sitting area, large walk-in closet! Master bath w/corner whirlpool tub, tile flooring, walk-in shower, and double vanity. 3 other large bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Huge basement w/outside entrance & high ceiling is ready to be finished. 2 zone heating/cooling system & much more. Great for NJ/NY commuters seeking country with conveniences just minutes from Rt. 33/78/22. Close to shopping/parks/Entertainment, hospitals, & New St. Luke's facility!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Starlite Drive have any available units?
14 Starlite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northampton County, PA.
What amenities does 14 Starlite Drive have?
Some of 14 Starlite Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Starlite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Starlite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Starlite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Starlite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northampton County.
Does 14 Starlite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Starlite Drive offers parking.
Does 14 Starlite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Starlite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Starlite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14 Starlite Drive has a pool.
Does 14 Starlite Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Starlite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Starlite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Starlite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Starlite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Starlite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd
Easton, PA 18042
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St
Easton, PA 18042
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PALansdale, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAHatboro, PAPrinceton, NJDoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJRoyersford, PAPottstown, PA
Harleysville, PAWashington, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PAPen Argyl, PABreinigsville, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAQuakertown, PAClinton, NJHigh Bridge, NJ
Dublin, PASellersville, PALambertville, NJFlemington, NJPanther Valley, NJHackettstown, NJSouderton, PAChalfont, PAHatfield, PAMontgomeryville, PAKulpsville, PANewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeSussex County Community College
Princeton University