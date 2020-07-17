14 Starlite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious & Comfortable 4/5 Bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Starlite Estates on a corner lot! Elegant 2-story foyer w/ hardwood floor,

9ft. ceilings on the first floor! Formal din rm, liv rm, spacious 2-story family rm w/wall of windows & gas fireplace. Kitchen features 42'' cabinets, nice countertops, center island, & breakfast nook! Attached Sunroom with plenty of natural light to start your beautiful day! Additional room on the 1st floor for office/study or 5th bedroom! Gorgeous master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, separate sitting area, large walk-in closet! Master bath w/corner whirlpool tub, tile flooring, walk-in shower, and double vanity. 3 other large bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Huge basement w/outside entrance & high ceiling is ready to be finished. 2 zone heating/cooling system & much more. Great for NJ/NY commuters seeking country with conveniences just minutes from Rt. 33/78/22. Close to shopping/parks/Entertainment, hospitals, & New St. Luke's facility!