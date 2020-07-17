961 MEETINGHOUSE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage connected with a covered breezeway. Master Bedroom with Newer Tile Bath, plus 2 more Bedrooms and another Newer Tile Bath with Jetted tub complete the Main Level. The Second Level features an enormous 4th Bedroom or space for Multi-Purpose Room, Attic Space with Laundry Hookups and Cedar Closet. Private Corner Lot with ample driveway and side street parking, and plenty of space in the backyard to BBQ! Close to shopping and Rydal Elementary School!! (Seller will take care of lawn maintenance and annual sewer maintenance. Tenant to pay $100. key deposit. Pet deposit is non-refundable).