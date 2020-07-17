All apartments in Montgomery County
Home
/
Montgomery County, PA
/
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

961 MEETINGHOUSE RD

961 Meetinghouse Rd · (866) 677-6937
Location

961 Meetinghouse Rd, Montgomery County, PA 19046
Jenkintown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage connected with a covered breezeway. Master Bedroom with Newer Tile Bath, plus 2 more Bedrooms and another Newer Tile Bath with Jetted tub complete the Main Level. The Second Level features an enormous 4th Bedroom or space for Multi-Purpose Room, Attic Space with Laundry Hookups and Cedar Closet. Private Corner Lot with ample driveway and side street parking, and plenty of space in the backyard to BBQ! Close to shopping and Rydal Elementary School!! (Seller will take care of lawn maintenance and annual sewer maintenance. Tenant to pay $100. key deposit. Pet deposit is non-refundable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD have any available units?
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD have?
Some of 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD currently offering any rent specials?
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD is pet friendly.
Does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD offer parking?
Yes, 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD offers parking.
Does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD have a pool?
No, 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD does not have a pool.
Does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD have accessible units?
No, 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 MEETINGHOUSE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
